Borth Kite Festival ‘a real success’

Borth Amnesty Group organised a kite festival on the beach at 5pm, Friday, 3 June.

Organiser Jenny Williamson, from the village, was pleased with the turnout, the first event of what she hopes will be an annual event.

“We wanted to encourage as many people as possible to come and have fun on the beach. It was a real joy to see so many families and friends enjoying the colourful, spectacular and uplifting kites. People of all ages came,” she said.

“It is the first kite festival we have held. We were expecting it to be a few friends and neighbours but the idea caught on and so many visitors and tourists joined in too. The bank holiday and the perfect weather helped to make it a real success.”

People donated to Amnesty and over £100 was collected on the beach.

Ruth Edwards, another member of the Borth Amnesty Group said: “There were homemade kites as well as extremely big dazzling kites shaped like sea creatures and birds which filled the sky.

“We had some very positive feedback from those attending and many people came just to watch. It was a real treat.”