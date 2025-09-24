If the Labour Government at Westminster has its way, you won’t be kept aware of business or other developments that could impact you and the value of your property.
By visiting publicnoticesportal.uk and entering your post code, you can view all potential developments and applications across a range of statutory services that directly affect your neighbourhood.
Cambrian News and other regional newspapers across the UK believe that taking away your right to know what’s going on is simply wrong, and the Government must be stopped in making changes to public notice requirements.
If the changes go ahead, you would not be able to learn that under the Licensing Act 2003 Section 17, Star of The Sea Culture CIC have applied to Ceredigion County Council for a Premises License on the 23/09/25 for Star of the Sea, Borth High Street, Borth.
According to the application, Star of the Sea CIC seeks to Licence the following activities: Plays, dance, live music, recorded music, films, mixed media performances and the sale of alcohol on Monday to Wednesdays and Sundays 12:00-23:00; and Thursday-Saturdays 12:00-1:00.
A public notice has also been issued pertaining to the estate of Sylvia Whitaker, pursuant to the Trustee Act 1925. Any persons having a claim against or an interest in the Estate of the above named, late of 2 Rock Villas, Criccieth, Gwynedd, LL52 0ED, who died on 27/08/2025, are required to send written particulars thereof to the undersigned on or before 02/12/2025, after which date the Estate will be distributed having regard only to the claims and interests of which they have had notice. TROWERS & HAMLINS LLP, The Senate, Southernhay Gardens, Exeter EX1 1UG.
The following planning applications have been received by Ceredigion County Council over the past week:
The Piggery Gwbert, Cardigan: Variation of condition 2 from planning permission A210801 (approved plans).
Rest North Road, Aberystwyth: Lawful Development Certificate for a proposed new vehicular access, on-site parking and associated works.
Tan Y Bryn, Sarnau, Llandysul: Replacement dwelling.
Land at Bath House Road, Cardigan: Variation of condition 3 from planning permission A250058.
Fronteifi, Cardigan: Display signage.
In Gwynedd, Zip World, Penrhyn Quarry, Bethesda seeks permission for the “development of a new adventure tourism ride by way of a 'Swing' to include the erection of a swing platform structure, ramp and landing structure, associated cables and anchor structures together with associated works.”
