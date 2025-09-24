A public notice has also been issued pertaining to the estate of Sylvia Whitaker, pursuant to the Trustee Act 1925. Any persons having a claim against or an interest in the Estate of the above named, late of 2 Rock Villas, Criccieth, Gwynedd, LL52 0ED, who died on 27/08/2025, are required to send written particulars thereof to the undersigned on or before 02/12/2025, after which date the Estate will be distributed having regard only to the claims and interests of which they have had notice. TROWERS & HAMLINS LLP, The Senate, Southernhay Gardens, Exeter EX1 1UG.