A new season of salsa classes are about to begin in Aberystwyth, and First Person has been finding out more about the person teaching them.
Rob Metcalfe is the instructor for the Monday evening classes, which take place at the Buarth Hall in Aberystwyth.
Rob, who has been teaching salsa ever since he came to Aberystwyth, said: “I have quite a few Columbian friends who introduced me to salsa dancing.”
Explains his interest in the Latin American dance technique, he went on: “I came to Aberystwyth in 2021 to study at the university, but I couldn’t find a salsa class to join, so I started my own.”
His class, Aber-Latin, has grown since it’s inception and, besides having many experienced dancers who meet every week, there are also classes for both beginners and improvers.
There are numerous benefits to joining the classes.
Keen to point out why people should take up salsa, Rob added: “There are so many benefits. Firstly it is lots of fun. It’s an enjoyable way to keep physically and mentally active. It improves rhythm, coordination and balance. You can also build confidence and it is a great way to meet new people.
“We have a lovely group who support beginners. Once you know the basics you can dance all over the world.”
The sessions last for one hour, but extend to another half an hour for socialising and practising.
Explaining what happens in the session, Rob said: “The classes are in six week blocks, but most people pick up the basic moves at any time in the sessions.
“A number of regular dancers turn up most weeks to help beginners and improvers.
“It is always pleasing to greet new people.
“We have single men and women as well as couples, but everyone dances with different partners at some point in the sessions.”
Classes start at 7pm on Monday evenings at the Buarth Hall in Aberystwyth.
The six week course started with two free taster session on 22 and 29 September.
Rob said: “It is good fun and the music is so inspiring and joyous.”
Would you like to join Rob and take up salsa dancing? For more information look up Aber-Latin online and visit the group’s website.
