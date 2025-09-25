A proposal to build 48 homes on a former slate railway site near Penryhn Castle, Bangor is to be considered.
Gwynedd planners have received an application to build the homes on land south-east of Pont y Marchogion, on Llandygai Road, in an area known as the Incline Fields.
Incline Cottage was designed by Benjamin Wyatt.
Plans say an area of the scheduled monument that falls within the development will be managed by the housing association Adra, who will be the ultimate site owner.
An ecology report noted the area was used by at least six bat species for foraging and commuting.
It stated that the development had been designed to avoid impact on “valuable habitat corridors” and to “avoid disturbing the established bat flight lines”.
