SCHOOLCHILDREN in Borth have raised more than £1,500 to pay for swimming lessons.
Pupils, staff and parents from Ysgol Craig yr Wylfa in Borth took part in a sponsored walk from the school, all the way to Ynyslas and back.
This was an impressive 9.3 miles in total.
The purpose of this walk was to raise money to continue swimming lessons during the Summer term.
The school said: “Swimming is a life skill which is very important to have, especially as most pupils live by the sea.
“We are pleased to reveal that we have raised £1,615 altogether.
“The school would like to thank everyone who have sponsored us, and the community who are supportive as always.”