The Borth branch of the Royal British Legion held their Annual ANZAC Dinner at Llety Parc, Aberystwyth, the first time since 2019 owing to the Covid pandemic.
The guest speaker was Lt Col Warren Coaker of the Australian High Commission and a message was read out from the New Zealand High Commission by Pip Davies.
Branch chairman Ray Quant presided over the dinner and welcomed guests from Borth, Aberystwyth and Machynlleth.
In his address, branch and regional president Mark Williams praised the enduring links between Wales and Australia and New Zealand, and reminded the attendees of the Anzac losses during World War I.
