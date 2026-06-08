Gwynedd MP Liz Saville Roberts wants answers from Gwynedd Council following traffic chaos in Barmouth on Bank Holiday weekend.
Mrs Saville Roberts said she was deeply concerned about disruption to the town, caused, according to residents, by a road closure and unmanned traffic lights, leaving motorists and their passengers stuck in traffic for hours on the hottest weekend of the year so far.
Barmouth councillor Wendy Cleaver, Barmouth Town Council and members of the public contacted the ‘Cambrian News’, expressing their disappointment in Gwynedd Council who, they say, ignored calls to lift the road closure during half-term.
Mrs Saville Roberts said: “I want to express my deep concern at the severe traffic disruption experienced in Barmouth over the bank holiday weekend.
“What should have been an opportunity for residents, businesses, and visitors alike to enjoy everything our area has to offer was instead marred by widespread congestion and frustration.
“It is, frankly, regrettable that there appears to have been a lack of adequate forward planning by the council.
“Bank holiday weekends are, by their very nature, predictably busy periods for coastal communities such as Barmouth.
“The pressures on local infrastructure are well understood, and it is not unreasonable for the public to expect that appropriate measures are put in place in advance to manage increased traffic volumes.
“I am compelled to question why the relevant authorities did not better anticipate these challenges.
“Effective coordination, clear contingency planning, and proactive traffic management should have been prioritised to minimise disruption.
“This happened at a time when police were responding to a distressing incident which ended in the tragic death of a 34-year-old man.
“I will be seeking urgent clarification from the council and relevant agencies as to what planning was undertaken, where it fell short, and what immediate steps will be taken to ensure that this situation is not repeated.”
Cae Glas gardens road closure runs until 12 June.
Gwynedd Council said: “Bank Holiday weekend and half-term were exceptionally busy for Gwynedd’s tourism hot-spots with thousands of people flocking to the coast and lakes in record-breaking heat.
“We are aware of specific problems in some areas over the weekend and understand people’s frustration and sympathise about the situation reported.
“As regards traffic problems at Barmouth, Traffic Management Control is in place to safeguard the public as engineering work is currently going on in the area. The work forms part a £3.2 million flood defence scheme in the Gerddi Cae Glas (Viaduct Gardens) area of the town. This two-year building project will safeguard homes and businesses in the town from sea and surface water in the harbour area.
“Measures were put in place to try to ease traffic pressures during this busy period, such as moving the barriers as far back as possible and ensuring the lights were manned over the busy weekend and at peak times throughout the holiday week.
“We would note this essential work could not be halted as this would risk the work overrunning into the summer holiday. Work will stop altogether (mid-July) to ease disruption during the busiest part of the year.”
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