A Llan Ffestiniog man caught carelessly riding an off road motorbike on a road while above the legal drink drive limit has been banned for 15 months.
Iestyn Jones, of 1 Cae Swch, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 8 June.
The court heard that the 36-year-old was stopped while riding an off road motorbike in Llan Ffestiniog on 16 May.
Tests showed that Jones had 58 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
Jones also admitted riding the bike without due care and attention and riding without a licence and insurance.
Magistrates disqualified Jones from driving for 15 months and fined him £240.
He must also pay £85 costs and a £96 surcharge.
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