A guided walk of the Pendinas Hillfort will take place on Thursday, 21 May.
Led by Jon Dollery of the Royal Commission on the Ancient and Historic Monuments of Wales (RCAHMW), this is an exciting opportunity to explore this dominant part of the mid-Wales Iron Age landscape, and to review the important work of the Pendinas Community Archaeology Project - a project which was high-commended in the Engagement and Participation category at the 2024 CBA Archaeological Achievement Awards.
This event is part of the CBA's Out and About mini festival, which runs from 18 to 24 May.
The event follows on from a meeting of the Wales Heritage Group.
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