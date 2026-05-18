Aberystwyth bus stops have been turned into public artworks, bringing paintings, poetry and bold graphics to town.
Part of a collaboration between Big Wave Ton Fawr CIC, the National Library of Wales, Aberystwyth University Dialogue Centre and UNESCO City of Literature, the project started with Stop for Peace, created alongside the National Library’s Peacemakers exhibition at the bus stop near Park Avenue, before developing into further installations across town.
The installations feature work by local artists Nicky Arscot and On The Wing. Rather than placing work in galleries or formal arts venues, Big Wave deliberately chose bus stops because people pass them every day.
“Bus stops are these little spaces where people have to pause for a moment,” said Big Wave’s Jess Baudey and Sally Blaise.
“People are on their way to work, school, home, appointments, nights out. We liked the idea of art meeting people where they already are, rather than expecting people to go looking for it.”
The artists say response from the public has been positive, with people stopping to photograph the work, sharing it online, and talking about it in relation to their everyday journeys.
“One person told us that coming home after a difficult shift and seeing the artwork in Penparcau genuinely brightened their day,” said Sally and Jess.
“That stayed with us. It’s easy to forget how much the spaces we move through every day can affect how we feel.
“There can sometimes be an assumption that ambitious public art belongs in big cities,” said Sally.
“But there’s a huge amount of creativity here in west Wales, and it matters that artists and poets can make strong work here and have it seen where they live.”
Nicky’s piece on Penglais Hill, “Un Bis, Dau Fys”, is a joyful painting of two people dancing in their kitchen. Filled with colour and detail, it invites people waiting at the stop to notice different elements each time they pass. The piece is accompanied by a poem of the same name by Faleri Jenkins of Tal-y-bont.
Over in Penpacau, On The Wing’s work brings a bold, text-based approach inspired by the language of advertising and billboards.
“We’re constantly surrounded by messages asking us to buy things or feel like we’re not enough,” said Jess.
“On The Wings bright, hopeful messages flip that. Instead of asking something from people, they offer something back. It’s a small shift, but it changes the tone of the space.”
If you've seen the bus stops and would like to share your thoughts with Big Wave, you can message them at: www.speakpipe.com/BigWaveTonFawr
Although the original stop inspired by the Peacemakers exhibition is scheduled to come down at the end of May, Big Wave hopes this marks the beginning of more public art appearing in unexpected places across Aberystwyth. “There’s something about temporary work that makes people pay more attention,” they said.
“You notice it because you know it won’t always be there.”
Big Wave is currently working on plans for the next edition of Gŵl Cariad Aber (Aberystwyth Festival of Love) in January/ February 2027.
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