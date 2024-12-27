AROUND 60 tractors took part in this year's Boxing Day Coedybryn run, raising money for a cancer charity.
The long convoy of both vintage and modern tractors made their way out of the village to Penrhiwpal down to Henllan and back up to Penrhiwllan.
Another loop saw them then head to near Croeslan and down past Blaendyffryn and under the Llandysul bypass before entering the main street of Llandysul.
From there they, headed out on the back roads to Capel Dewi, Rhydowen, Pontsian, Maesymeillion and Tregroes they would then cross over the main Llandysul to Ffostrasol road and back onto the Penrhiwpal road where they would have a short blast back to the finish at the Ffostrasol Arms.