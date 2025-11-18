Police in Aberystwyth are arresting more than 20 people for showing public support for Palestine Action.
The 80-year-old daughter of a Holocaust survivor was the first to be arrested today at a protest at Aberystwyth bandstand in support for the proscribed terrorist organisation.
Dyfed-Powys Police began making arrests this afternoon (Tuesday 18 November) as a gathering of 27 people held signs stating ‘I oppose genocide. I support Palestine Action’.
The first six to be arrested were all over the age of 60, including a local vicar, a retired school teacher and a leader of a community garden, with many being carried into police vans whilst one man was denied access to a toilet.
They risk up to six months' jail time for publicly showing support for a banned terrorist group.
Ten arrests have now been made, with an estimated 17 people still sitting under the bandstand in freezing conditions.
The 27 people were supported by an estimated 40 others offering food, water and blankets as they sat under the bandstand.
The protestors are part of a UK-wide demonstration today involving 10 towns and cities, dubbed a National Lift the Ban Action in support of the proscribed terrorist group.
Organised by campaign group Defend Our Juries, they are calling for the government to lift the ban on Palestine Action and “end UK complicity in Israel’s genocide” after the UK was named in a recent UN draft report for its continued arms sales to Israel.
Twenty-eight were arrested in Nottingham today, with actions also taking place in Gloucester, Truro, Northampton, Oxford, Leeds, Newcastle and Cardiff.
The demonstrations come ahead of a High Court judicial review against the banning of the direct action group later this month.
The protest had continued for an hour before witnesses reported four police vans arriving with an estimated 40 police officers, who began making arrests under Section 13 of Counter Terrorism Laws.
A witness who did not want to be named said: “I think everyone, possibly including the police, shares the sense that it is nonsensical that anyone has to do this.
“For the first few arrests, the police didn't even seem to know what powers they were arresting under.
“Shame on the government for making such ridiculous authoritarian laws.
“The atmosphere was generally quiet and solemn with respectful cheers of appreciation [for the protestors' actions] from the crowd during each arrest.”
A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said: “We are aware of a protest ongoing since 1pm at the bandstand in Aberystwyth today.
“The protest has been organised by Defend Our Juries in support of the proscribed terror organisation Palestine Action.
“It is a criminal offence under the Terrorism Act 2000 to support a proscribed organisation; this includes holding placards with slogans indicating that you support the group.
“There will be a continued police presence in the area, and where officers identify evidence that offences are being committed, positive action will be taken.
“Whilst we will facilitate peaceful and lawful protest, we want people to be aware that the law will be enforced.
“This could mean that people attending the protest and showing support for Palestine Action will be arrested.”
Arrests are still going on, with police now pushing for the protestors to take ‘street bail’, meaning they will be processed without being taken to the police station.
The Cambrian News will continue to report on the situation as it unfolds.
