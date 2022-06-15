Breaking down barriers

Dionne Bennett and students from the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama’s jazz department perform at Aberystwyth Arts Centretonight.

Dionne Bennett demands the absolute attention of the room with her powerhouse vocals.

She blends an invigorating mix of a deep, soulful, lower range with a colourful, bold, belt.

Time passes unnoticed as she weaves a story through lyrics and melody brought to life by her electrifying stage presence.

Joined by an all-star band of Royal Welsh College instrumentalists and vocalists who have worked together with Dionne through a series of workshops, they bring their own take on ‘90s R&B, funk, Neo-soul, and blues to the mix.

Commenting on Blue Summer, Dionne said: “To see and hear black music played and performed in schools and performance spaces where it has not been traditionally heard before, has been a personal mission of mine.

“This is why I’m excited to be working with the talented jazz students of the RWCMD Blue Summer project.”