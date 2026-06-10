This morning (10 June) an estimated 32 protestors blocked two gates, disrupting operations at the site run by the British defence technology company, Qinetiq.
The protesters have turned away vehicles and deliveries, handing out fliers to workers and describe “no work or activity” seen inside the site.
Dyfed-Powys police are on the scene, with officers stating the protestors will need to move but have not yet removed them.
Protesters state they have targeted the site for its past, current and future work on weapons and defence technology used by Israel in the ongoing war.
Qinetiq holds several arms licences to export and sell to Israel.
One protester said in a comment to press that it is their “moral and human duty to do what we can to slow or halt” the work at the site “if our governments won’t do everything in their power to stop the flow of UK weapons to Israel”.
A spokesperson for the group added: “Knowing that this site has been used by private weapons companies that have complicity in Israel's historic apartheid, oppression and now active erasure of the Palestinian people in Gaza, and knowing that the UK government still allows the export of UK weapons tech to Israel, we can assume that complicity in war crimes is of little consequence when access is given to use these local sites.
“It is our moral and human duty to resist the normalisation of crimes against humanity and to stand in opposition of those that profit from the international arms trade."
In September 2024, 29 military licences to Israel were suspended by the UK government; however 203 military licences remain in place as of February 2026.
The UK government has taken out significant contracts with Qinetiq, including a £1.5bn defence contract in May 2025 and a £205m contract in January 2026.
The protestors also pointed to the UK’s Watchkeeper drone programme, which is run at Aberporth, developed by Israeli weapons firm Elbit Systems, stating: “By working with Elbit and allowing Israel's biggest weapons firm to access Aberporth sites, the UK and Welsh governments manufacture consent for Israel's historic apartheid and systematic erasure of Palestine.
“We oppose our governments in this."
According to protestors, they have received a “good public response” with residents delivering food to them and joining the blockade.
Some sitting and some holding banners, they have been singing, sharing stories from medics in Gaza, stating they hope the workers will be told to “take a day off from making profits from the genocidal arms industry”.
A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said: “Officers are working with those gathered at the site as we seek to facilitate peaceful protest while balancing it with the rights of others, keeping the public safe, and preventing crime and disorder.
“We encourage anyone organising a protest to contact us so we can work together to ensure any demonstrations are done safely and with respect for the wider community.”
The MOD and Qinetiq have been contacted for comment.
A QinetiQ spokesperson has previously said to the Cambrian News that “we provide no weapons to Israel”.
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