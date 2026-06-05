What would you do with an ancient church? St Tydecho Church in Dinas Mawddwy closed 20 years ago but a local group is hoping to begin renovation works soon to bring it back to life.
The 700-year-old church is dedicated to the sixth-century saint, and was used for traditional Plygain services, the Welsh language carol singing indigenous to this part of Meirionnydd.
A group of concerned residents took up the mantle of caring for the old building in 2023, and is now looking for community groups to use the church once renovations are complete.
Having already completed a consultation and scoping work to repair the building sensitively, Ffrindiau Tydecho Friends is looking for community groups, arts and wellbeing projects that would like to express interest in using the church in future.
Local textile artist Katherine Keatley said: “This part of the Dyfi Valley has such a fantastic history and is so inspiring as an artist, and I believe the St Tydecho project will bring opportunities for local work to the area.
“I am excited about the ideas the public will bring.”
Ffrindiau Tydecho Friends has developed plans to use an adjoining field as a natural burial ground in partnership with Leedam, a specialist in natural burial grounds.
The facility will offer a peaceful, sustainable and scenic resting place for wildlife and people, and generate income for building upkeep.
The consultation found widespread support for cultural and community uses of the building, in keeping with the rural nature and heritage of the valley.
Local children grew up with stories of Tydecho, a man who lived with the plants and animals as his friends, a farmer himself, who slept outside to be close to nature and performed many miracles, which resulted in this part of the Dyfi Valley being designated as a sanctuary 'for man and beasts’.
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