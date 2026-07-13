Unions have hit out at Welsh Government plans to ignore an independent recommendation on a 4.25 per cent teacher pay rise, instead consulting on a 3.5 per cent rise.
NAHT Cymru criticised the Welsh Government's decision not to implement in full the recommendation of the Independent Welsh Pay Review Body - warning that the move “undermines confidence in the independence of the process and sends the wrong message to a profession already facing unprecedented challenges.”
The review body had recommended a 4.25 per cent pay increase for teachers and school leaders for 2026/27 - but the Welsh Government's education minister Anna Brychan said in a written statement that she would instead consult on a 3.5 per cent rise.
The union said the decision “raises fundamental questions about the value of an independent review body if its evidence-based recommendations can be ignored when they do not align with ministerial preferences.”
Rob Kelsall, NAHT's assistant general secretary, said: "The Welsh Government's decision to depart from the recommendation of the Independent Welsh Pay Review Body is deeply disappointing and fundamentally wrong-headed.
"The review body was established to provide independent, expert advice based on the evidence presented to it about recruitment, retention, workload and the wider challenges facing the education workforce.
“If ministers are prepared to disregard that advice when it becomes inconvenient, then it is entirely reasonable to ask what the purpose of the process is.
"You cannot claim to value independent scrutiny while ignoring the conclusions of the independent body you established to provide it.
“Simply setting aside its recommendation damages trust and raises serious questions about the credibility of future pay reviews.
"At a time when schools are facing significant recruitment and retention difficulties, this is precisely the wrong signal to send to the profession."
National Education Union Cymru said the pay increase “falls way short of the mark.”
“For the second year running Welsh Government have chosen to ignore the recommendation of the Independent Pay Review Body with the announcement of an award that is below the 4.25 per cent in their report,” NEU Cymru said.
“We expected the Plaid Cymru Government to use its devolved powers and announce a fully funded pay award.
“Partial funding and no ring fencing of those funds simply means that some schools will struggle to balance the books.
“We wanted to welcome this award for teachers but sadly we know that this pay rise will come at the expense of other jobs and much needed resource in schools.”
The Cabinet Minister said: “When schools return in September, I will consult on a 3.5 per cent pay award for teachers and school leaders.
I am mindful of the difficult financial circumstances affecting schools and colleges and the implications that unfunded pay awards would have on budgets and staff numbers.
“The IWPRB recommendation is not affordable within existing budgets.
“In coming to my decision, I have had to balance the available budget and recognising and rewarding our workforce.”
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