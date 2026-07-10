Dyfed Powys Police and Crime Commissioner has told a Westminster committee that “now is the time” for the devolution of policing to Wales.
Dafydd Llywelyn told the Welsh Affairs Committee that policing devolution ‘should happen to Wales’ given UK Government’s ‘seismic’ police reforms.
On 8 July, the four Police and Crime Commissioners from Wales faced the Welsh Affairs Committee to discuss the future of policing in Wales.
Mr Llywelyn said that his ‘ambition’ was to see the devolution of policing to the Welsh Government.
He raised the point that it is something that the Welsh Government is calling for, along with the independent Silk Commission from 2014 and the 2019 Commission by Lord Thomas of Cwmgiedd both citing devolution as a natural progression.
Mr Llywelyn said that if the UK Government is making such a “seismic shift” in changing policing, then devolution to Wales is something he is advocating to happen now.
The White Paper includes proposals such as scrapping Police and Crime Commissioners and merging forces to reduce the number of forces across England and Wales.
Plaid Cymru MP, Ann Davies, asked the four Police and Crime Commissioners whether they were supportive of devolution.
Mr Llywelyn confirmed his support and said that the UK Government’s White Paper on policing should be amended to include devolution of policing to Wales.
Jane Mudd and Andrew Dunbobbin, both Labour Police and Crime Commissioners said that they would not rule it out completely but do not think now is the right time.
Emma Wools, also a Labour Police and Crime Commissioner, expressed her support for exploring the devolution of powers to Wales in particular in relation to policing and criminal justice.
Welsh Labour’s 2021 manifesto committed to “pursue the case for the devolution of policing and justice, as set out by the Thomas Commission”.
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