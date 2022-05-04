Bringing back happy memories

Choice Grenfell, a tribute to the great, unremittingly genteel, comedienne and monologist, Joyce Grenfell, is coming to Aberystwyth Arts Centre tonight (Wednesday, 11 May, 7.30pm).

The show features some of the best of Joyce’s delightful songs and monologues from Stately as a Galleon and School Nativity Play to A Terrible Worrier and First Flight.

Joyce (played by Suzanne Walters) is our guide for a delightful delve into some of her most delightful characters, ably accompanied by her trusted pianist and musical director William Blezard (Andrew D. Brewis).

Joyce Grenfell was a very popular and charming comedian, monologist and singer in the 50s and 60s, who had launched her career in the 40s entertaining the troops abroad during the Second World War.

The cheerful stoicism she always exhibited is reminiscent of the slogan Keep calm and carry on.

Suzanne Walters said: “Having the chance to bring back happy memories for the audience and hopefully introduce Joyce to a new generation [is what I am most looking forward to].

“Also being able to perform with such a talented musician as Andrew is a joy.”

Commenting on what people can expect from the show, Andrew D Brewis said: “Some of the old favourites are there, like A Terrible Worrier, Lumpy Latimer and Stately As A Galleon of course, but some less well known sketches too and we hope the audience will hear more about who the real Joyce Grenfell was, and her relationship with her trusted ‘orchestra’, or rather, pianist, William Blezard.”