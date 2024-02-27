From a cow shed to Britain's Got Talent and soon Aberystwyth Arts Centre, Johns' Boys have had an incredible year.
The Welsh male choir were semi-finalists in Britain’s Got Talent, and have been at number 1 in the ITUNES classical charts and on Saturday, 13 April (8pm), they will perform at Aberystwyth Arts Centre.
Johns’ Boys from Wrexham, north Wales are one of the most decorated British male choirs in history. The choir have won numerous choral competitions and in 2019 became the first British Male Voice Choir to win the prestigious Pavarotti ‘Choir of the World’ prize at the Llangollen International music festival.
The choir have gathered millions of new followers since appearing on the live shows of Britain's Got Talent and were described by Simon Cowell as “a brilliant choir. I love them!”
They recently appeared on The Royal Variety show and have also released their debut single ‘Biblical’ which went straight to number one in the ITUNES Classical charts.
Johns’ Boys brings a groundbreaking, modern twist to the traditional Welsh Male Voice Choir. Don’t miss the breathtaking covers of Calum Scott’s Biblical and Harry Styles’ Falling plus modern twists on well known classics, like their stunning take on the famous Welsh hymn tune ‘Calon Lan’.
Appearing with them will be classical crossover artist Gruffydd Wyn. He hails from the Isle of Anglesey and since graduating he has had huge success, especially as a finalist on the globally renowned talent show ‘Britain’s Got Talent’, where he received Amanda Holden’s Golden Buzzer and narrowly missed out on a place on the podium.
For more information please visit Johnsboys.co.uk, and to hear the choir in action, watch the video above.