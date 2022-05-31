Bronglais Chemo Appeal: ‘A new day unit will make a big difference’

Bronglias Chemo Appeal
Rhian England with husband Dai and children Lisa and Alaw (Cambrian News )

Primary school teacher Rhian England has given her support to the Bronglais Chemo Appeal after having treatment herself at the chemotherapy day unit in Bronglais Hospital.

Mum-of-two Rhian, 46, was diagnosed with breast cancer last summer and went on to have three months of chemotherapy, followed by a lumpectomy and radiotherapy. She is still receiving treatment at the unit.

“I am so grateful to the staff at the day unit,” Rhian said. “Even though they are busy, they make time for every patient. Their knowledge is tremendous and they explain everything and answer all your questions.

“I know a new, purpose-built chemotherapy day unit will make a big difference and that is why I am supporting the Appeal. It will be nice for patients to have more privacy in a new unit and having somewhere with a more comfortable ambience will help with wellbeing.”

Rhian, who lives near Llanwnen with her partner Dai, a farmer, and their children, Lisa, aged seven and six-year-old Alaw, said she was floored by the diagnosis.

“I remember thinking ‘why me, again’, because I was seriously injured in a car crash which took the life of my dad. I was in hospital with a broken right arm, elbow and left knee and a cracked sternum. I was then in a wheelchair at home for three months, while Lisa was a baby.

“But after the cancer diagnosis, my family and friends were fantastic, along with the hospital staff and that was a huge help.”

