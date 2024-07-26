Cyfeillion Bronglais League of Friends (CBLF) have donated £13,400 towards the cost of installing a fixed birthing pool at Gwenllian maternity ward.
The pool will create a relaxing, soothing environment and promote positive birthing experiences for parents.
CBLF is a charity committed to raising funds to support Bronglais Hospital and local community health services.
CBLF chairperson Elinor Powell said: “We're absolutely thrilled and excited to be able to donate a whopping £13,400 to Gwenllian Maternity Ward for a new fixed birthing pool.
“I know Gwenllian have been wanting this for quite some time and thanks to the incredible donations made by our members we've been able to make this happen.
“At CBLF we've been hoping to attract new younger members and we're confident that donations like this to a ward which brings such joy might be the catalyst.
“Just a donation of £2 per month can make a difference, all details are on our CBLF Facebook page.
“I know Gwenllian are keen to acquire a second fixed birthing pool. It would be great if CBLF could help make this happen.”
Elinor added: “Special thanks has to go to the audience of the Sgarmes Christmas Singalong last December who raised almost £10,000 towards this project in ticket sales, raffle and donations on the night.
“Tickets are already available for this year's concert so let's hope we can top that figure and be back here in a year's time presenting a similar amount!”
Dawn Jones, Hospital Head of Nursing, said: “We want to say a sincere thank you to Cyfeillion Bronglais League of Friends for their generous donations and for their continued support for patients and staff.”
Watch the cheque presentation video above to hear more from Elinor Powell and Clinical and Operational Lead Midwife at Bronglais Hospital, Emma Booth.