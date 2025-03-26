Aberystwyth Town Council has thrown its weight behind a campaign to secure services at Bronglais Hospital after a plan to reduce stroke services was revealed earlier this year.
Proposals being considered by Hywel Dda University Health Board will see Bronglais’ stroke unit turned into a ‘Treat and Transfer’ Unit.
The plan has caused great concern, with a group of Aberystwyth residents forming the Protect Bronglais Services (PBS) campaign group in a bid to secure services at the hospital.
At a meeting on 24 March, Aberystwyth Town Council backed a motion proposed by Penparcau councillor Bryony Davies that will see the council “continue to champion the workers and services at Bronglais.”
Cllr Davies said: “Bronglais Hospital provides a vital healthcare for Ceredigion and Mid Wales.
“Concerns have again been raised about the potential reduction of services at the hospital by Hywel Dda University Health Board, this time to downgrade the stroke unit to a "treat and transfer" model, with Prince Philip, Llanelli as the main hub.
“However, the latest SSNAP report—used to assess NHS stroke care—rated Bronglais higher (B) than Llanelli (D).
“Despite this, none of the proposed plans consider Bronglais as a rehabilitation hub.
“If implemented, this decision would strip Aberystwyth of a high-performing, life-saving service and force vulnerable stroke patients to travel long distances for care, putting lives at risk and further undermining healthcare provision in our local area.
Councillors agreed to back a motion that said: “We recognise the work that the "Protect Bronglais Services" group has already done in raising awareness on these issues, and thank them”, adding that the council will “continue to engage with the campaign group, and Hywel Dda on any developments going forward, and will strive to engage with residents and stakeholders to ensure that our residents are adequately heard.”