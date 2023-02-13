Ceredigion Museum will welcome back jazz sextet Burum this Friday.
Burum combine Welsh folk tradition and jazz, fusing a deep respect for the original folk melodies themselves with the flexibility and dynamics of jazz improvisation - beautiful, melancholic melodies are performed alongside fiery solos and deep grooves.
Brothers Tomos and Daniel Williams from Aberystwyth lead many of Wales' most creative and in-demand musicians: young folk virtuoso Patrick Rimes on bagpipes and flute, rising star Aidan Thorne on bass, Dave Jones on piano and the astonishing Mark O'Connor on drums.
Burum have performed across Wales and internationally, and play unique Welsh music at its very best.
See them at Ceredigion Museum this Friday, 17 February, at 7.30pm.