A BURST pipe brought a temporary fountain to Lampeter Road in Aberaeron earlier today.
The burst pipe led to temporary water supply issues in the town, but Welsh Water expect all supplies to be fully restored this evening.
Local photographer, Phillip Davies, caught this image of the burst pipe on Lampeter Road on Monday.
Welsh Water say on their website: “We’re aware of a burst pipe on our network which is affecting the water supply in the area (Lampeter Road, Aberaeron).
“Until the pipe is fixed, you may experience low pressure or not water. We expect all supplies to be restored by later this evening.”
Engineers expect the water supply to be fully restored by 7.30pm tonight.