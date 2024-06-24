Members of the armed forces can travel for free on some bus routes this Saturday, to mark Armed Forces Day.
Free travel will be available on First Cymru to those in uniform or displaying valid identification across its services in Wales, Worcester and the West of England including Bristol, Bath, Somerset and Weston-super-Mare).
First Bus run First Cymru, which operates the T1 Aberystwyth to Carmarthen service.
Armed Forces Day is a national, annual event to show support for the service of men and women in the British Armed Forces. The local bus operator’s offer will help serving and retired members of the armed forces travel on this important day.
Free travel is available for:
• Members of the armed forces in uniform;
• Members of the armed forces who present a valid identification card;
• Members of the cadet forces in uniform; and
• Veterans who display valid identification such as the MOD-issued Veteran's Badge.
Rob Pymm, Commercial Director for First West of England and Wales, said: “Armed Forces Day is an important occasion for so many people across the UK, recognising the incredible service that military personnel provide, and most importantly, remembering those who have been lost in service.
“We have several veterans working for First Bus across our businesses and we’re very proud of their efforts and sacrifice. This is our way of saying thank you to them, as well as honouring all men and women who choose to serve and protect our freedoms.”
For more information on Armed Forces Day 2024, please visit: www.armedforcesday.org.uk/