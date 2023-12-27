Llew Jones International has secured the T22 TrawsCymru electric bus contract.
The company has been awarded the groundbreaking contract, marking a historic moment as it becomes the first independent SME public bus operator in Wales to deliver a fully electric, zero-emission regular stopping service.
The T22 service, spanning the picturesque route between Caernarfon, Porthmadog, and Blaenau Ffestiniog, will witness the integration of four cutting-edge, high-specification, all-electric Yutong E12 buses into its fleet. This milestone move reaffirms Llew Jones International’s commitment to sustainability, environmental responsibility, and the advancement of electric mobility in Wales.
“We are thrilled to be at the forefront of innovation and sustainability in the public transportation sector,” said Steve Jones, Managing Director at Llew Jones International.
“Being awarded the T22 TrawsCymru electric bus contract by TFW, in conjunction with Cyngor Gwynedd, not only marks a significant achievement for our company but also underscores our dedication to providing eco-friendly and efficient transport solutions for the communities we serve.”
The Yutong E12 buses, known for their state-of-the-art technology and zero-emission capabilities, align perfectly with Llew Jones International’s vision for a greener and cleaner future. Passengers can expect a comfortable and environmentally conscious commuting experience as the company pioneers the transition to electric buses in Wales.
As the world shifts towards sustainable practices, Llew Jones International remains steadfast in its commitment to reducing carbon footprint and contributing to a more environmentally friendly public transportation system.
The T22 TrawsCymru electric bus contract serves as a testament to the company’s vision for a brighter and cleaner future for the Welsh communities it serves.
Llew Jones International is a leading player in the passenger transportation sector in north Wales, dedicated to providing innovative and sustainable mobility solutions.
With a commitment to environmental responsibility, the company strives to be a catalyst for positive change in the communities it serves.
When it starts from February, the T22 service will enable people to travel hourly between Blaenau Ffestiniog and Porthmadog, and every two hours between Porthmadog and Caernarfon.
In addition, the TrawsCymru T2 service will continue to operate between Aberystwyth and Bangor passing Porthmadog and Caernarfon.