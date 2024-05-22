A Bangor bus depot office could become a vocational driving test centre involving larger vehicles.
The scheme could boost highway safety and jobs – according to new proposals received by Gwynedd Council.
Full planning permission is being sought by the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) for a change of use of the Arriva Bus Depot office on the Llandygai Industrial Estate.
If accepted, the proposal would allow vocational licence testing (module 3B) to be offered. Module 3B testing concerns on-road driving which includes lorries and buses – all of which involve large vehicles ranging from four to 20 tonnes.
Plans state the scheme would also help “meet demand” in the local area.
The application has been requested by the DVSA through agent Ugne Staskauskaite for Cushman and Wakefield.
The plans describe how the site is on an established test route and already provides “appropriate” internal space and parking.
The site would be used by DVSA staff to write up notes and other admin tasks, and one parking space would be allocated for DVSA use.
The office would also double as a waiting room for instructors to wait whilst students carry out their tests.
No material development is proposed as part of this application, plans note.