A second road along the A487 between Aberystwyth and Bow Street has been closed as work continues on a cycle path.
The junction into Comins Coch from the north of the village closed from Thursday until May while work resumes on an active travel path connecting Penrhyn-coch and Aberystwyth.
Similar works along the C1010 which leads from Gogerddan crossroads near IBERS to the A487 are still taking place.
This slip road was due to reopen in January after it closed in September, but a notice online now states the work will continue until 1 March.
From 5 February 2026 until May 2026, the junction at Comins Coch, joining the A487, will be fully closed as a new cycle path will be delivered as part of ongoing active travel improvements.
Throughout this period, TfW and Lloyds Coaches are committed to maintaining reliable travel options for residents, students, and commuters who rely on local bus services.
To minimise disruption and ensure continued access to key destinations, Transport for Wales and Lloyds Coaches have reordered their route.
A dedicated temporary roadworks shuttle service, CC2, will operate between Comins Coch (Brongwinau Bus Shelter), Lluest for Coleg Ceredigion, Waunfawr and Aberystwyth Bus Station (Stand 4).
The CC2 will provide a reliable connection for those who would normally access services from the A487 stop at Comins Coch.
The TrawsCymru T2 and T28 services will operate their current timetables but will follow a diversionary route along the A487.
They will serve CK’s Supermarket and Maesceinion in Waunfawr before rejoining the A487 to continue their journey. This ensures essential links are maintained for passengers travelling to Ysgol Penglais and Hafan y Waun Care Home. Neither service will serve the A487 Comins Coch stop during the closure period.
To help passengers travelling the Waunfawr Loop during the diversion, the following stops will be in use: Maesceinion Bus Shelter for all T2 and T28 services. On Waunfawr Road all existing stops will remain in operation. No stops along Rhoshendre will be served during the works.
Mark Jacobs, Senior Planning and Development Manager for TrawsCymru said: “We understand how vital reliable public transport is for the community, particularly during periods of roadworks. These temporary arrangements have been designed to ensure passengers can continue to access education, employment, services and the wider network with confidence.”
Dan Lloyd, Managing Director of Lloyds Coaches added: “We’re pleased to be working in partnership with TfW to keep local people connected while these essential improvements take place. Our priority is ensuring that passengers can continue to travel safely and reliably, and the temporary shuttle and diversions will help maintain those crucial links for the community.”
Ceredigion County Council says work on completing the cycle path should be completed by the summer.
Cllr Shelley Childs, Cabinet Member for Highways and Environmental Services, said: “It’s great to hear news that this long-distance active travel route is progressing with further works also due soon.
“The scale of this scheme has required significant planning and coordination between all stakeholders due to various engineering challenges encountered along this route.”
