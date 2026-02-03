AberOpera's first Concert of 2026 is in Holy Trinity Church on Friday, 13 February (7pm).
As (hopefully), spring is on its way, this concert features the chorus, 'See the Conqu'ring Hero' from Judas Maccabeus, by Handel with a Horn Duet, as well as the Barcarolle (Belle Nuit-O Nuit D'Amour) Duet from the Tales of Hoffmann by Offenbach, and the Pilgrims Chorus from Tannhäuser by Wagner.
Excerpts from Traviata by Verdi will include the Soprano Aria, 'Ah Forse Lui - Sempre Libera' and the Libiamo Duet with Chorus for Tenor and Soprano
Entry is £5 at the Stanley Road door, which opens at 6pm. Refreshments are available.
AberOpera was formed many years ago and is made from a small group who sing operatic solos, duets, and ensembles in charity concerts in Aberystwyth and the surrounding area.
Current and past members have sung with professional opera companies including Welsh National Opera, as well as the BBC National Chorus of Wales and the City of Birmingham Symphony Chorus.
In association with the Ceredigion County Music Service and Ceredigion Young Musicians, the instrumental interludes in our concerts also provide solo performance experience for young musicians who are members of the British and Welsh National Youth Orchestras or who are embarking on a professional career.
Past Concerts have been in Plas Antaron to support Hospice at Home. Others have contributed towards the RNLI, MIND, the Renovation of Old College, the Friends of Ceredigion Museum, the British Legion, and the Wales Air Ambulance as well as many churches, the Women's Institute, Llanerchaeron Mansion and more.
AberOpera welcome new singers of any skill level to join them. Music reading is not essential as there are many experienced singers to support newcomers. For more information, call 01970 820157, or email [email protected].
AberOpera and Holy Trinity Church invite you to a wonderful evening, suitable for all ages.
