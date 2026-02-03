As (hopefully), spring is on its way, this concert features the chorus, 'See the Conqu'ring Hero' from Judas Maccabeus, by Handel with a Horn Duet, as well as the Barcarolle (Belle Nuit-O Nuit D'Amour) Duet from the Tales of Hoffmann by Offenbach, and the Pilgrims Chorus from Tannhäuser by Wagner.