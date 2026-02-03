A second road along the A487 between Aberystwyth and Bow Street is set to close this week as work continues on a cycle path.
The junction into Comins Coch from the north of the village is to be closed from Thursday until May while work resumes on an active travel path connecting Penrhyn-coch and Aberystwyth.
Similar works along the C1010 which leads from Gogerddan crossroads near IBERS to the A487 are still taking place.
This slip road was due to reopen in January after it closed in September, but a notice online now states the work will continue until 1 March.
Bus company Lloyds Coaches says it has changed its route to bypass the road closure whilst work is carried out near Comins Coch.
Lloyds said: "Starting this Thursday, 5 February, the junction at Comins Coch connecting to the A487 will be closed for cycle path construction.
"This closure is expected to remain in place until May 2026.
"We know this will impact your daily commute, so please take note of the following temporary transport arrangements designed to keep you moving:
“𝐓𝐞𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐒𝐡𝐮𝐭𝐭𝐥𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐬 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞
“To maintain local access, a shuttle bus will operate on a temporary timetable: https://lloydscoaches.com/cominscochshuttle/
“Route: Brongwinau Bus Shelter to Aberystwyth. Via: Lluest and Waunfawr.
“𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐰𝐬𝐂𝐲𝐦𝐫𝐮 𝐓𝟐 & 𝐓𝟐𝟖 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬: To ensure access to Hafan y Waun and Ysgol Penglais, services will be diverted as follows:
“Express Section: Buses will run non-stop in both directions between Bow Street (Huws Gray) and CK’s Supermarket.
After CK’s, services will stop at: Maesceinion Bus Shelter, Cwmpadarn Lane, Cwrt Mawr.
"Please allow extra time for your journey while these essential works are carried out. We appreciate your patience!"
Ceredigion County Council says work on completing the cycle path should be completed by the summer.
Giving an update, a council spokesperson said: "Ceredigion County Council have been working in partnership with officers from Welsh Government and the North and Mid Wales Trunk Road Agent (NMWTRA) who are leading on delivery of the ‘Phase 2’ section adjacent to the A487. Construction works are programmed to commence in February at the TRA487 / C1007 (Dorglwyd Junction) near Comins Coch and aims to be completed by summer 2026.
"This work will see completion of the ‘Phase 2’ section of new shared use path alongside the A487 between Comins Coch and the junction with the C1010 (towards Penrhyn-coch). The C1007 road into Comins Coch will be closed to enable this construction work and once finished will help to enhance road safety at Dorglwyd Junction where the layout will also be improved as part of this scheme.
"Ceredigion County Council also report that work on the new shared use path construction between IBERS crossroads and Splash Cottages on the C1010, within the ‘Phase 3’ section, will be completed soon. Further works are programmed later in 2026 to complete the construction of the shared use path link along the C1010 within ‘Phase 3’, subject to Welsh Government’s approval of the Mid Wales Corporate Joint Committee’s (CJC) Regional Transport Delivery Plan."
Cllr Shelley Childs, Cabinet Member for Highways and Environmental Services, said: “It’s great to hear news that this long-distance active travel route is progressing with further works also due soon.
“The scale of this scheme has required significant planning and coordination between all stakeholders due to various engineering challenges encountered along this route.
“We've been working hard to seek Welsh Government approval on the Mid Wales CJC’s Regional Transport Delivery Plan so that funding can be secured to complete this scheme by the end of 2026.
“I know that many residents of Penrhyn-coch, Bow Street and beyond are excited to see this walking and cycling link into Aberystwyth Town completed – it will provide a safer and more sustainable travel friendly way to help connect these communities.
“I'm also very happy to see improvements to the Dorglwyd junction, which will ensure a safer passageway for both Active Travel users and motorists alike."
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.