"This work will see completion of the ‘Phase 2’ section of new shared use path alongside the A487 between Comins Coch and the junction with the C1010 (towards Penrhyn-coch). The C1007 road into Comins Coch will be closed to enable this construction work and once finished will help to enhance road safety at Dorglwyd Junction where the layout will also be improved as part of this scheme.