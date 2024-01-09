PLANS for a development of 18 commercial units at Cardigan’s Parc Teifi business park are expected to get the go-ahead, but a call to restrict its use to local businesses is expected to fail.
Two new buildings are planned for the site, with the application set to go before Ceredigion council’s planning committee on Wednesday, 17 January.
A call was made locally that the buildings should be for local businesses and not be allowed for occupancy by multi-national companies.
A report for planners said “the proposed development would suit the Parc Teifi site” and “would support Cardigan’s commercial and public service base and in turn contribute towards the town’s role as a primary service hub for the area.”
The report says that “the development does not become more acceptable if its occupancy is restricted to local businesses only” adding “the use of such condition would be unduly restrictive, and would put severe limitation on the development.”
Officers said that it could “prevent incoming businesses from relocating or establishing in Cardigan, resulting in potential negative impact to the town’s economy.”