11 local pubs make the Good Beer Guide
BEER aficionados CAMRA have today published their Good Beer Guide for 2023 – which includes 11 local watering holes.
The Good Beer Guide is an annual publication that lists the best real ale outlets in the United Kingdom.
It is published by the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) which is a consumer organisation, made up of members who belong to a local branch.
CAMRA members visit their local pubs and assess the quality of the beer all year round to help decide which ones to include in the guide.
CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2023
The local entries
Black Lion, Llanbadarn Fawr
Black Lion, New Quay
Bottle & Barrel, Aberystwyth
Cadwgan Inn, Aberaeron
Dovey Valley Hotel, Cemmaes Road
Hen Orsaf, Aberystwyth
Rhos yr Hafod Inn, Cross Inn (Llanon)
Ship and Castle, Aberystwyth
Slaters Arms, Corris
Talbot, Tregaron
Three Horseshoe, Llangeitho
Mary Galliers chair of the Bae Ceredigion branch of CAMRA, said: “Consistently excellent beer quality is the over-riding consideration for inclusion in the Good Beer Guide, and I’d like to congratulate the pubs which feature in this year’s edition.
“The guide is completely independent, no charge is made for entries and local CAMRA members carry out the selection process on a voluntary, unpaid basis.”
Each local CAMRA branch is allocated a maximum number of entries in the Good Beer Guide, and branch members select which pubs to include every year.
All CAMRA members can submit a score for the beer they drink in a pub and the Bae Ceredigion branch reviews these beer scores to help decide which pubs to include in the guide.
“Thank you to all the CAMRA members who have submitted scores for their beer,” said Mary.
“The more beer scores we get throughout the year, the better quality our information is when selecting pubs for the guide. CAMRA members can score their beer either on a smartphone while in the pub or at home on a computer on www.whatpub.com.”
CAMRA National Chairman Nik Antona added: “For nearly five decades, the Good Beer Guide has been a comprehensive guide to the UK’s breweries, their ales, and the best outlets to find them in across the country.
“The Good Beer Guide has always had an important role in acting as a barometer of the beer and pub industry. We believe information gleaned from the Guide is absolutely vital in the drive to save our pubs from closure and campaign for policies that better support pubs, local brewers and their customers.
“Whilst we experienced a boom in the brewing industry over recent years, it’s clear that the effects of COVID-19 and subsequent cost of living and cost of goods crisis has been keenly felt. I’d encourage everyone to use this Guide to seek out the very best examples of pub excellence and support these locals by visiting them.”
The Good Beer Guide, which reviews over 4,500 pubs across the UK, is the definitive beer drinkers’ guide to the very best pints in a variety of styles of pubs to suit individual tastes. Compiled by thousands of independent volunteers, it helps identify significant trends and themes locally and nationally.
The Good Beer Guide, sponsored this year by Cask Marque, is set to be published on 27 October 2022. Paul Nunny, Director of Cask Marque said: “Cask Marque has sponsored the Good Beer Guide for a number of years, because it is important that we recognise great pubs with a CAMRA endorsement. 50 years of actively supporting our industry is a great achievement and coincides with Cask Marque championing beer quality for 25 years!”
Discover all of the pubs listed, and more, with CAMRA’s new Good Beer Guide app, available on iOs and as a web-based app at https://gbgapp.camra.org.uk
To order your copy, visit https://shop1.camra.org.uk/product/the-good-beer-guide-2023/
