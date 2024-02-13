New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 26 of Gwynedd’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
A maximum ‘five’ rating was given to 13 restaurants, cafes or canteens: Ty Coffi, Bala; Siop Fawr Portmeirion, Porthmadog; The Port Cafe, Deli & Restaurant, Porthmadog; Caban, Brynrefail; Reubens, Bangor; Nine River Dragon Noodle Bar, Bangor; Domu at Tafarn Gwyddelig O'Sheas, Bangor; Caffi Seren, Bethesda; Deja Vu, Tywyn; Hendre Hall Coffee Shop | Bar at Fferm Hendre Hall, Llwyngwril; Clwb Rygbi Bethesda; Galeri Cafe Bar, Caernarfon; and Caffi Coed y Brenin, Ganllwyd.
Eight top scores have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs: Clwb Llyn Bach at The Old Drill Hall, Porthmadog; Crosville Social Club, Bangor; The Ship Inn, Llanbedrog; Wild Wines of Barmouth; Y Twr, Trefor; Albert Inn, Caernarfon; The Goat Inn, Bryncir; and Clwb Rygbi Caernarfon.
And five takeaways also received the highest rating: Siop Sglodion Hendre, Caernarfon; Ying Wah, Bangor; Kitty's, Pwllheli; Emilia's, Porthmadog; and Fairbourne Chippy.