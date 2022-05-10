40 years of renewable energy celebrated

MACHYNLLETH renewable energy company Dulas is celebrating its 40th year and has welcomed the local MP to their site to celebrate the milestone.

Also in attendance were Dulas clients and contacts including EDF, RWE, Welsh Water, National Trust and Natural Resources Wales. They were given a showcase of some of the pioneering products that Dulas has developed, a live tour of the Dulas R&D workshop and manufacturing facility, and a look at some of the fascinating new projects currently in development, including a prototype solar powered electric vehicle charger.

Dulas was founded in 1982 by a group of engineers based at the well-known Centre for Alternative Technology in Mid Wales. Since then, Dulas has become an industry leader in solar, wind and hydro systems, responsible for many ‘firsts’, including the development of solar powered vaccine refrigerators, which have improved the life chances of tens of thousands of people in developing countries around the world. Dulas is still based in Mid Wales with headquarters in Machynlleth, additional offices in Inverness and Stirling and a refrigerator factory in West Sussex, from where, Dulas exports all over the world.

Craig Williams commented: “It’s really great to join Dulas for its 40th anniversary today. Dulas is such a tangible resource, a business borne out of the Centre of Alternative Technology in Mid Wales. They are a huge local employer with great IP and a global exporter, something we’re all proud of in Montgomeryshire.”