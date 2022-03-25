A peek inside Aberystwyth’s new-look Lidl store

A new-look Lidl store has opened its doors to the public having undergone a major upgrade and expansion.

The store, which relocated last summer for work to be carried out on the Rheidol Retail Park site, opened its doors on Thursday, after extending the store into the former Iceland unit.

Lidl GB’s Regional Head of Property, George Ledward, commented: “We would like to thank the local community for their patience and understanding whilst we have carried out these improvement works at our store in Aberystwyth. We are delighted to have opened the store once again to residents and deliver an even greater range of our fresh, high quality and affordable produce as well as an enhanced shopping experience.”

The store opening times are between 8am - 10pm Monday to Saturday, and 10am – 4pm on Sunday.

Lidl added: “As part of the company’s £1.3bn investment in its expansion across Great Britain, the existing store in Aberystwyth has been extended into the unit previously occupied by Iceland to deliver a new and improved store with facilities including an enhanced fresh offering and a larger bakery section.