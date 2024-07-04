The managing director of an Aberystwyth accountancy has been recognised as one of the top 35 under 35 in the UK.
Alexander Westbury of AW Chartered Accountants, has been named as one of the top 35 under 35 in the accounting industry by Accountancy Age, placing him among the best senior managers from the top accountancy firms in the UK.
As Alex has started the firm from the ground up in the last year, he is thrilled to be included in such a prestigious industry list and proud to be the only Welsh firm, the only start-up and the only sole practitioner named in the list.
Alex trained to become a Chartered Accountant in Manchester before returning home to West Wales.
AW Chartered Accountants provide services to clients across various industries, but they have also been recognised as specialist accounting advisors to the UK tourism industry.
Alex said: “I am delighted to be named amongst the greats of the accounting industry as the only person on the list from a Welsh business, having only started my business in the last year.
“This award inspires us to continue innovating and growing, and I am excited about the future of our firm and the continued success of our clients."