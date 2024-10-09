Aberystwyth Arts Centre has received a grant of £4,826 towards new digital signs.
The digital screens have already proved invaluable in helping signpost returning students around the venue at the start of the new autumn term, as well as helping the hundreds of audiences members visiting events in the venue as part of this year’s Aberystwyth Comedy Festival.
The grant has been provided by the Theatres Trust Small Grants Programme, supported by The Linbury Trust.
Arts Centre Director, David Wilson, said: “We’re very grateful to the Theatres Trust for their support.
“The arts centre building is large and can be a bit overwhelming, especially for first time visitors, so being able to have extra signage around at key events is really helpful.
“At a time when the financial landscape for the arts generally is particularly tough, support from the Theatres Trust makes all the difference, not just for the arts centre but across the wider sector.”
A record 24 theatres received a share of £107,498 in the last round of the grant scheme, which supports not-for-profit theatres to be viable and thrive in the future. Welsh venues supported included Aberystwyth Arts Centre, Celynen Collieries Institute in Newbridge and The Welfare Ystradgynlais in Swansea.