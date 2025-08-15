AberPoeth is an independently-run wood-fired sauna nestled underneath Constitution Hill.
After less than a year of running, the Aber boys behind the venture have expanded to create a mini cafe next to the sauna in a shipping container offering barista-made coffees, matcha lattes and sweet treats.
Co-founder Gethin ap Dafydd also promises to Açai Bowls and focaccia sandwiches to launch in August, to enjoy after a sweat or a cold plunge.
Health drinks like kombucha will also be available alongside new AberPoeth merch, including tote bags and t-shirts.
The cafe is open daily 8am-8pm.
To find out more or to book a session, visit the AberPoeth website - https://aberpoethsawna.as.me/schedule/30adba61
