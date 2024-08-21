Businesses have teamed up to organise a beer festival in Aberystwyth.
Aber Beer Fest is described as a multi-venue festival, but a major part will be in Cambrian Place, 12pm-8pm, from 29-31 August.
The road will close to traffic for a few days of fun, food, fantastic drinks, live music, and delicious food.
Venues taking part include Bottle and Barrel, Bank Vault, Ship and Castle, Castle Hotel, Mashed, Ty Seidr Bar and Bottle Shop, Yr Hen Llew Du, Jonah's Fishmarket, Carys's Angolino, and Cafe Angola.
A selection of real ales from some of the best breweries around, so there will be something exciting for everyone to try, whatever your tastes!"
You can also explore a mouth-watering selection of food from top-notch vendors, and listen to music from some great local artists.
Celebrate the rich diversity of craft beer and the vibrant community of Aberystwyth at the festival.
Aber Beer Fest is a fantastic opportunity to showcase the variety and quality of real ale brewed in the UK.
“It's exciting to have a multi-venue event like this that brings together some of the amazing pubs and bars we have here in Aberystwyth,” a festival spokesperson said.
“We are looking forward to an amazing weekend!”