AN Aberystwyth hairdresser is holding a get together on Friday to celebrate 35 years of styling the people of north Ceredigion.
Thatch Hairdressers on Upper Great Darkgate Street was opened in 1989 before moving to Eastgate Street in the 1990s.
Glenda Brown went to work for Richard in 2002 and bought Thatch on 3 February 2003.
To mark the 20th anniversary or Glenda buying the business and 35 years of hairdressing at Thatch, customers old and new are invited along to the salon at 16 Eastgate on Friday, 3 February.
Glenda said: “Running my business has been hard work and stressful at times but I wouldn't change it for the world.
“I have had many trainees over the years who have gone on to be successful stylists, one of which is my daughter Kirsty who works at the salon with me and has done for over 10 years, so it’s a family business really.
“Lockdown was very stressful for everybody not knowing what would be!
“When we finally came through it, the DIY haircuts we had to correct kept us stylists very busy, even our clients had a laugh.
“With going through all that we now face another challenge with the rise in living expenses, a lot of shops having to close is such a shame as the town is looking so bare.
“We will take one day at a time and on quiet days we do have to close early to save on heating and lighting costs.
“We have to do what we can to keep going, and hope Thatch has many more years to give.
“I would like to thank all my lovely clients past and present who have supported me over the years also friends and family, I couldn't of done it without you.”
Clients are invited to the salon on Friday from 2pm for light refreshments and a catch up to celebrate Thatch’s 35th anniversary.