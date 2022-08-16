Aberystwyth Morrisons donates cereal to breakfast club
Friday 26th August 2022 4:08 pm
MORRISONS in Aberystwyth has donated 200 boxes of cereal to help Penparcau’s breakfast club at the Hub.
Aberystwyth Morrisons Community Champion, Evans Tudor, will work closely with The Hub to provide the food they need most to help support families and children to prevent holiday hunger.
200 boxes of cereal have been donated to the breakfast club with a uniform exchange scheme also being set-up to help prevent holiday hunger.
