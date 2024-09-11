Tesco Aberystwyth has raised over £1,500 for the Wales Air Ambulance.
The money has been raised through a series of fundraising events led by store Community Champion, Chelsey.
The highlight of the effort was two virtual bike rides within the store – collectively covering over 300 miles in distance. Dedicated colleagues across the store participated in the virtual cycle, with each completing part of the distance, going a long way to help reach their goal.
Store Manager James Cannings also took on a personal challenge, completing a 12-mile sponsored walk along the scenic Welsh coast path to further contribute to the fundraising total.
Chelsey added to the fun by organizing a tombola in store, which helped bring the community together for a great cause.
Tesco Aberystwyth is thrilled with the result, supporting the vital work of the Wales Air Ambulance, and looks forward to continuing its commitment to the local community.
Store manager James has commented on the "amazing show of team spirit".
“It was awesome to see everyone come together for the Welsh Air Ambulance.
“I'd like to thank all of the colleagues who took part in these events - we reached our fundraising goal and had a blast doing it!"