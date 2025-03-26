Aberystwyth University has renewed its partnership with Mentera, Wales’ leading independent economic development company, to continue offering business development courses.
Aberystwyth Business School has been working with Mentera since 2015 to provide postgraduate, accredited modules at level 7 for those who are keen to develop their skills or who wish to assist others to develop their businesses.
Studying the modules can lead to a postgraduate certificate in Change Leadership.
Professor Anwen Jones, Pro Vice-Chancellor for Education and Student Experience at Aberystwyth University said: “We are very pleased to renew our successful partnership with Mentera.
“The collaboration between our Business School and Mentera is now in its tenth year and continues to enrich the careers of those who undertake these modules.
“Thanks to these modules and the resulting qualification, people have the opportunity to further develop their leadership, coaching and mentoring skills within their jobs and put them into practice immediately.”
Dr Wyn Morris, a lecturer in Aberystwyth Business School, added: “We are delighted to build on the excellent relationship that we have with Mentera.
“The programmes are open to individuals and business alike, this means that we can engage with businesses whilst meeting their training needs with a formal qualification.
“Many thanks to everyone for all their work on this great and fruitful partnership.”
Llŷr Roberts, Mentera’s Chief Executive, said: “Mentera is delighted to renew this successful collaboration with Aberystwyth University.
“We are committed to providing accessible, high-quality learning opportunities that help individuals and businesses grow and thrive.”
Well over a hundred people have benefitted from the partnership to date, learning professional skills in fields like Facilitation for Organisation Leadership, Coaching and Mentoring for Leaders and Leading Change.
Mentera, formerly known as Menter a Busnes, has a mission to help Welsh businesses and the economy to thrive.