The Great Taste Awards are widely-acknowledged as the most prestigious competition for food producers and retailers and is commonly called the ‘Oscars of the food world’. Since first entering the Great Taste Awards in 2017 the business has received at least one 3 star award every year, which denotes "a product that is faultless and exceptionally delicious, leaving a lasting impression", and is given to less than 2 per cent of all entrants.