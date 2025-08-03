Best of Hungary in Aberystwyth has won 12 awards at the 2025 Great Taste Awards, including a highly-coveted three stars for their Mangalitza Lard.
The family-owned business, believed to be the UK's only purveyor of Hungarian fine food and wine, is operatinging out of its warehouse on the Glan-yr-Afon Industrial Estate in Aberystwyth.
The Great Taste Awards are widely-acknowledged as the most prestigious competition for food producers and retailers and is commonly called the ‘Oscars of the food world’. Since first entering the Great Taste Awards in 2017 the business has received at least one 3 star award every year, which denotes "a product that is faultless and exceptionally delicious, leaving a lasting impression", and is given to less than 2 per cent of all entrants.
They achieved this year's recognition with an all-natural lard from the heritage Mangalitza Hungarian breed. The animals are raised free-range in the heart of a National Park, and the pork fat is expertly prepared in-house, guaranteeing impeccable provenance from farm to fork.
Founder Monika Gyenes said of the honour: "We try to champion traditional food crafted by small artisan producers, and introduce these to the British public, and it is the highest stamp-of-approval that even some of the most discerning palates recognise the quality of our food."
Other winners this year include a Sturgeon Caviar and a Black Truffle Seasoning, which increases the number of awards to over 150 in the company's history, making them one of the most successful entrants from the independent sector.
All of their products are available online at www.bestofhungary.co.uk.
Interested foodies will soon be able to explore an exclusive selection of continental charcuterie, gourmet patisserie, and wines in person, with their shop, 'Monika's Deli', opening in the Industrial Estate in mid-August to delight local foodies.
