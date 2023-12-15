ABERYSTWYTH’S Michelin star restaurant, SY23, has announced it is to close its doors.
The popular restaurant at the top of town opened in 2019 and gained a prestigious Michelin star in 2022.
The owners, Mark and Rhian Phillips, issued a statement on Friday afternoon, saying: “It is with a heavy heart that Rhian and I have reached the difficult decision to close SY23 restaurant due to the unprecedented challenges of the current financial climate.
“We regret to inform you that after much consideration, we have found it necessary to cease operations on Saturday, 23 December 2023.
“We extended the opportunity to Nathan, our esteemed Head Chef, and Hollie to take on the business, but unfortunately, they have chosen not to accept the offer at this time.
“Since our opening in late 2019, the restaurant industry has faced extraordinary difficulties, and Rhian and I have made sacrifices that have been greater than most people can imagine.
“Despite the challenges, we have had some remarkable successes during our time at SY23.
“We are proud to have achieved a Michelin star, been recognized as the best new opening in 2022, received the Jurors award, and earned 3 stars from the world of fine wines.
“These accolades have been a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, and we are incredibly grateful for the recognition and support we have received from the community.
“Whilst the doors to SY23 may be closing, our court battle against the insurance companies and at the premises business interruption claim, during the covid pandemic will continue.
“If anything, our situation today only strengthens the importance of this case, and the responsibility that the insurance companies have to small businesses. Our case will be heard in the High Court of Appeal, during June, 2024. This will enable other businesses, not only in hospitality, to pursue their claims.
“We would like to express our deepest appreciation to each and every one of you for your unwavering support.
“Your patronage has meant the world to us, and we are profoundly grateful for the opportunity to have served you at SY23. It has been an honour to share our culinary vision and passion for hospitality with all of our guests.
“While it is heartbreaking to say goodbye, we believe it is the best decision for the business in these challenging times. We thank you for being part of our journey and for allowing us to be a part of your dining experiences.
“We hope that the memories and moments shared at SY23 will continue to hold a special place in your hearts, just as they will in ours.”