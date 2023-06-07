Palé Hall near Bala has appointed a new head chef.
Sam Griffiths, the Welsh Chef of the Year 2021, will join the acclaimed AA three-rosette and Michelin Green Star fine dining restaurant later this summer.
He is currently the executive sous chef in The Chester Grosvenor’s restaurant Arkle, as well as overseeing the whole food and beverage operation.
General manager Debbie Cappadona said: “We are excited that Palé is entering a new phase of her culinary journey.
“We feel that Sam’s food is the perfect next step for our development, blending classic cooking with a lightness of touch to suit modern times.
“Sam served for seven years under Michelin-starred chef Simon Radley and it was Simon who brought Sam to our attention with his full recommendation.
“Declan O’Driscoll, the head chef of the Brasserie at the Chester Grosvenor, will be joining Sam as a senior member of the team.
“We are also very pleased to have secured Robin Evans as our head pastry chef.
“We consider ourselves very lucky indeed to have such talent joining us.
“Sam is replacing Gareth Stevenson who has been the head chef at Palé Hall since opening.
“We are grateful to Gareth for all he has done, and we wish him well in his next endeavour.”