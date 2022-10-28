Aldi submits new plans for ‘modest’ Llŷn supermarket
PLANS have been submitted for a ‘modest’ Aldi supermarket to be built on the Llŷn Peninsula.
The German discount chain has submitted plans to Gwynedd Council to build a new store on Caernarfon Road in Pwllheli, which it says will create 40 jobs in the area.
The “modest” store would have approximately 1,880 square metres gross external area and 1,332 square metre net sales area.
In its application submitted to Gwynedd Council, Aldi said: “The proposal will provide a sensitively designed development which is compatible with and complementary to the surrounding uses.
“A significant quantum of jobs will be introduced as a result of the proposal; in the region of 40 jobs comprising full time and part time positions for local people.
“The proposal represents social, economic and cultural benefits by increasing the range choice of convenience goods to the area which are of high quality and low prices, introducing jobs to the local area and resultant income to be spent locally, promoting the use of the Welsh language, and introducing a well-known brand to strengthen the area’s economy.”
The supermarket chain adds: “The site has been marketed for housing for almost two years with no interest from the housing sector.
“Therefore, utilising this otherwise vacant site designated for development within the development boundary would represent the efficient use of available land in a sustainable way.
“It is considered that the benefits of the proposed development outweigh the loss of part of a housing site from the development plan.”
The supermarket held a virtual exhibition in Pwllheli over the summer to present their plans and gauge local reaction.
Bryn Richards, property director for Aldi, said: “Over the years we have received a number of requests from local customers who live in Pwllheli to open a store closer to home and we are delighted to have found a suitable location.
“With our closest store located almost half an hour away from the proposal site we believe the redevelopment of this site will drastically cut down travel times for those who travel to do their weekly shop at Aldi and this will also help to keep spending within the local economy.”
The proposed store will include 114 car parking spaces with four electric vehicle charge points.
In addition, the store will have around 200 solar panels installed, which will feed electricity to the supermarket.
In the application, Aldi adds: “Overall, Aldi received overwhelming local support for its proposal with over 83 per cent of pre-application feedback received by residents supporting the plans.
“Any feedback and suggestions were taken on board and amendments made to the proposals where possible including revisions to the highway design on Caernarfon Road following discussions with local residents.”
Gwynedd Council will make a decision on the application in the coming months.
