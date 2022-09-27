Appeal for Aber traders to join business club
BUSINESSES in Aberystwyth are being encouraged to add their voices to the town’s business club.
Aberystwyth Business Club is hoping to encourage as many business people as possible in the town to be part of the club going forward and is restarting regular meetings.
The club has been running for several years, but organisers are hoping a new push will get persuade those who have not previously been involved in the club, or thought it may have been too cliquey, to attend a meeting and have their voice heard by peers.
Aberystwyth Business Club intend to meet every two weeks and is currently looking to create a promotional video for the town along with a local poster campaign and Chrismas late night opening and voucher scheme.
The group are open to other suggestions.
Kerry Ferguson from the club said: “Our aim is to support each other and to move forward with positive campaigns promoting Aberystwyth.
“We also aim to be a point of contact for Aberystwyth Town Council and Ceredigion County Council to consult about any town plans or events.”
The next meeting of the club will be held at Bank Vaults on Thursday, 6 October, at 5.30pm.
For more information, find Aberystwyth Business Club on Facebook.
