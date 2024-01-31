A Ceredigion-based business support scheme is aiming to help people turn their side hustles into a dream job.
The SBARC Ceredigion project by Menter a Busnes could be the jump-start you need to take your business to the next level and is now accepting applications for its 2024 programme.
SBARC Ceredigion is funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, supported and delivered by Ceredigion County Council and underlines the economic strategy for Ceredigion for the next 15 years. The strategy provides an economic framework to support new businesses and entrepreneurs.
Cllr Clive Davies, Ceredigion County Council’s cabinet member for economy and regeneration said: “I was lucky enough to spend an afternoon with the first cohort of entrepreneurs last year, some very creative ideas with real Cynnal y Cardi potential being put forward.
“I would encourage anyone who has an idea which could potentially be a business in today’s world to come forward and be part of this fully funded project. They will be given all the support and experience required to realise their business idea.”
The successful 12 candidates will spend two residential weekends in Ceredigion, and three days in Reykjavik, Iceland, all between March and June this year.
Participants will also be offered the opportunity to gain a post-graduate level 7 Leading Change certificate from Aberystwyth University. To apply for SBARC Ceredigion, you must live or work in Ceredigion and be over 18 years of age.
Menter a Busnes ran the programme’s first round last year, earning rave reviews from participants such as Sophia Morgan-Swinhoe, co-owner of Dyfi Dairy who said the programme gave her “a supportive environment to deepen my understand of business”.
And Steff Rees, who lives in Aberystwyth, said SBARC Ceredigion offered “a real variety of incredibly interesting sessions that have really put a fire in my belly to go for it with my ideas”.
Applications for this round are now being accepted with a closing date of Sunday, 18 February.
“The start of a new year is the perfect time to pursue your goals, and if your goals involve growing your business, sharpening your business skills or turning your side hustle into a dream job, then SBARC Ceredigion could be the ideal development opportunity for you,” says Eirwen Williams, rural and development director for Menter a Busnes.
“With SBARC Ceredigion, anyone living or working in Ceredigion will get to hear from industry experts about what it takes to set up a business, the highs, and lows of being your own boss, and how to take those next steps to evolve your business or social enterprise.
“Often people do not think of themselves as entrepreneurs, but with the right support, information, connections, and encouragement amazing things can be achieved. In time, we hope to see these newly gained skills and experiences be put to good use here in Ceredigion, making it an even better place to live and work.”
For more information about SBARC Ceredigion and how to apply, visit the Menter a Busnes website or contact [email protected]