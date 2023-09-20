A new project by Menter a Busnes will give 24 aspiring Ceredigion entrepreneurs a fantastic opportunity to gain valuable insight and to learn from the very best businesspeople at home, and abroad.
Project SPARC Ceredigion, a new venture funded by the UK Government, driven by Levelling Up and managed by economic development company Menter a Busnes, kicks off this month, with applications for the first round due in at the start of October.
The first cohort of 12 individuals will enjoy a host of learning experiences, including seminars, workshops, and mentoring opportunities.
As part of the 18-month project, the successful candidates will spend two residential weekends in Ceredigion, and three days in Reykjavik, Iceland, all between October and December this year.
The programme will also offer participants the opportunity to gain a post-graduate level 7 Leading Change certificate from Aberystwyth University.
To apply for SPARC Ceredigion, you must live or work in Ceredigion and be over 18 years of age.
“If you live or work in Ceredigion and have a business idea, if you’ve always been interested in setting up a social venture or perhaps you aspire to be a leader, then this exceptional opportunity could be just what you need,” said Eirwen Williams, rural and development director for Menter a Busnes.
“SPARC Ceredigion will give 24 local people access to a comprehensive package of industry information and hands-on experience.
“We believe that SPARC will also inspire and instil confidence, helping people take that first step towards becoming leaders or entrepreneurs.
“In time, we hope to see these newly gained skills be put to good use here in Ceredigion, making it an even better place to live and work.”
Applicants must ensure that they are able to attend all three residencies that the project has to offer, which will take place on the following dates: 20 to 22 October (Ceredigion), 21 to 24 November (Iceland) and 8 to 10 December (Ceredigion).
Cllr Clive Davies, Ceredigion County Council’s cabinet member for economy and regeneration, said: “Project SPARC is a fantastic new initiative and I would encourage anyone who lives in Ceredigion and wants to develop their business skills to take advantage of this great opportunity.
“By working with Menter a Busnes, and with support from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, we are pleased that project SPARC will provide opportunities to develop future business owners and employers across Ceredigion.
“This will contribute to one of the council’s key corporate priorities, which aims to boost the economy, support businesses and enable employment.”
For more information about project SPARC Ceredigion and how to apply, visit the Menter a Busnes website or email [email protected]
The deadline for applications for the first round, which has 12 available positions, is 10am on Monday, 2 October. The second round will take place next year.